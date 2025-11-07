Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Admission is $10, but kids under 10 years old get in for free. More than 400 vendors in the market sell clothing, jewelry, decorations, sweets and toys.

There is also a "kids zone" with Christmas crafts and face painting, plus the chance to meet Santa.