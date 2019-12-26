Angola inmate succumbs to injuries after setting himself on fire

Louisiana State Penitentiary

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate who attempted suicide by setting himself on fire died, Christmas Eve.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections confirmed that 62-year-old Joel Baker passed away in a Baton Rouge hospital with severe burns.

Baker had been in prison for multiple sex convictions out of Franklin Parish in 1989, including life for three counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated oral sexual battery (10 years each), and one count of sexual battery (5 years).

Authorities say Baker was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition due to significant burns, around 8 a.m., Sunday.

At this time, authorities say all evidence indicates this was a suicide attempt, and there is no indication of foul play.