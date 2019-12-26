71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Angola inmate succumbs to injuries after setting himself on fire

1 hour 16 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 December 26, 2019 3:00 PM December 26, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Louisiana State Penitentiary

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate who attempted suicide by setting himself on fire died, Christmas Eve.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections confirmed that 62-year-old Joel Baker passed away in a Baton Rouge hospital with severe burns. 

Baker had been in prison for multiple sex convictions out of Franklin Parish in 1989, including life for three counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated oral sexual battery (10 years each), and one count of sexual battery (5 years).

Authorities say Baker was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition due to significant burns, around 8 a.m., Sunday. 

At this time, authorities say all evidence indicates this was a suicide attempt, and there is no indication of foul play.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days