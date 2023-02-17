Angel Reese career night leads No. 5 LSU to bounce-back win over Ole Miss, 69-60

Photo: LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The No. 5 LSU women's basketball team got a bounce-back victory on Thursday night. Angel Reese's career high of 36 points and 20 rebounds led the Tigers to a 69-60 win over Ole Miss.

The Tigers struggled offensively on the night, only shooting 33 percent from the floor and hitting only one 3. But LSU's defense forced 21 turnovers, and the Tigers dominated the paint, having 22 second-chance points.

LSU improves to 24-1 on the year and 12-1 in SEC play. The Tigers will now travel to face Florida on Sunday.