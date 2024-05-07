78°
Angel Reese a slam dunk at Met Gala 2024 for birthday celebration
NEW YORK, N.Y. - Louisiana's Bayou Barbie celebrated her birthday in style at the Met Gala in New York City.
Angel Reese celebrated her 22nd birthday Monday night by attending the Met Gala, dressed in a light blue dress with a feathered skirt.
Wow! God is so good! Being able to play the game I love & live my dream in the fashion world all on my 22nd birthday is a blessing. ??????— Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 7, 2024
Reese was recently drafted to the Chicago Shy as the No. 7 overall pick.
