'An assault upon our democracy': Senator Bill Cassidy calls for President Trump to condemn protesters who stormed capitol

WASHINGTON - Senator Bill Cassidy spoke with WBRZ as he and his staff sheltered in place in the midst of violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Senator Cassidy said he and his staff moved at an undisclosed location after protesters stormed the capitol building early Wednesday afternoon. He took to Twitter to plead with President Donald Trump to condemn the attack and to call for an end to the violence.

"As best as I can tell, people are still congregating around the capitol," Cassidy said Wednesday afternoon. "The president can speak to them like no other. He needs to condemn in no uncertain terms this assault upon our capitol."

Moments later, the president released a brief video telling the protesters they were "very special" but that they should go home.

"This should not be tolerated" Cassidy said. "It's like a third world country, and it's an embarrassment to our country that this small number of people are doing these terrible things."

Cassidy also described the scene inside the building as he and other lawmakers evacuated.

"Suddenly there was a rustling of people moving and someone said, 'the capitol's been breached.' Initially folks stood up, and the Sergeant at Arms came in and told us to shelter here. They brought all the staff in from around the building just to establish a secure perimeter. At some point they said we should leave here," he explained. "Frankly I thought the American people would be more responsible. This is an assault upon our democracy. People can be disappointed, they can protest, they have a freedom of speech. But this now goes into a criminal activity and an attempt to disrupt the Constitutional activity of our country."

You can read more on the situation at the U.S. Capitol here.