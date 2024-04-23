Amite Police searching for man connected to multiple thefts at Walmart

AMITE — The Amite City Police Department is searching for a man connected to two thefts at a Walmart in Amite.

On March 26, the suspect was seen on security cameras entering the store and grabbing several bottles of liquor from the shelf and concealing them on his person. He then exit the store without paying for them.

The same man seemingly did the same thing on April 17.

After both thefts, the suspect can be seen leaving in a light blue sedan with a temporary license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is advised to contact Amite City Police Department at 985-748-6169.