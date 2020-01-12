Amite Mayor Buddy Bel passes away at 75

Photo: WWL-TV

AMITE - Amite Mayor Buddy Bel passed away on Sunday Jan. 12.

According to The Daily Star Bel was being hospitalized for a head injury from a fall last week. His injury led to bleeding in the brain.

Bel was elected mayor in 2012, but had served in city government for more than two decades. He was 75 years old.