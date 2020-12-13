Amid difficult season for LSU, fans revel in upset win over Florida

BATON ROUGE - Saturday marked the Tigers' biggest win in a season rife with setbacks for the LSU football team.

"I think that with how the season has worked out and the year we’ve had and COVID and everything... I think it salvages the season for sure," Caz Bernhard said.

Despite playing on the road without multiple starters, LSU managed to best the sixth-ranked Gators in the final moments of the game.

"There’s been a lot of negative energy around the team lately this year, and you’re just hoping for something positive to happen and expecting the best. So I was excited to see us hanging in the game, especially with the outcome," Andrew Young said.

But what set up that game-winning field goal was Florida cornerback Marco Wilson throwing the cleat of one of an LSU tight end after a play. The resulting penalty kept LSU's final drive alive and eventually allowed the 57-yard kick.

“We had Cade kick a 60-yard field goal. That's a classic SEC win right there," safety JaCoby Stevens said after the win.

Up next for LSU, they finish up their season in Tiger Stadium against Ole Miss with a chance to finish the season at 5-5. It's the last chance for the Tigers, who haven't had a losing season since 1999, to break even.