Amid dangerous storms, police searching for pair accused of stealing generator from hardware store
GONZALES - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing a $1000 generator from a Home Depot.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, the two were caught on security footage placing the generator into a cart and leaving without paying on Sunday around 5:15 p.m..
Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call the GPD at (225) 647-9540.
