'American Idol' finalist John Foster returns to Addis after series of musical tributes to Louisiana

ADDIS - "American Idol" finalist John Foster is returning home to West Baton Rouge Parish after a season-long run performing songs representing the capital region and Louisiana.

Foster's alma mater, Brusly High School, hosted a pep rally for the singer at noon.

After the pep rally, the Addis native will be honored with a parade along Addis' First Street on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Police said traffic will be blocked along First Street starting at 4 p.m.

"Anyone needing access to places west of First Street should use Sid Richardson Road," Addis Police said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools said that Brusly Middle and Brusly High schools will dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to the events around town.

After the parade, Foster will travel by boat from the landing on Bayou Road across from the Iberville Parish Jail to the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, where he will hold a free concert expected to start at 7 p.m.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., and there will be security checks at the entrance and a strong security presence throughout the event. Boats are welcome at the dock of the Waterfront Park, organizers said. Organizers added that only clear bags are allowed.

La. 1 northbound will also be reduced to one lane of traffic between St. John Catholic Church to La. 77 during the concert.

"To avoid delays, commuters not attending the event are encouraged to use Hwy 1148 to Enterprise Boulevard as an alternate route," Iberville Parish deputies said.

Foster's return to Addis is the culmination of his community supporting the country singer's journey that started last fall when the 23rd season of the competition show came to Baton Rouge to audition capital region talent.

Foster eventually made it to the show's Top 24 in April, garnering attention when he sang Garth Brooks' LSU anthem "Callin' Baton Rouge" during the show's Disney Hawaii Week.

The 18-year-old LSU student then sang an emotional tribute to Maggie Dunn, a friend killed in 2023 after a police officer ran a red light during a chase and rammed into her vehicle. Foster sang the song "Tell That Angel I Love Her" during the show's Top 20 episodes.

Foster continued his rise through the "Idol" ranks through April and May with performances of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock," Randy Travis' "I Told You So," Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" and George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."

During Disney week on "American Idol," the traditionally country artist was coached by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda in his performance of "Almost There" from the New Orleans-set Disney film "The Princess and the Frog."

Foster finally advanced to be one of three finalists during Monday night's show where he sang "The Bare Necessities" from the Disney classic "The Jungle Book" and "The Rainbow Connection" made famous by Kermit the Frog in 1979's "The Muppet Movie."

Foster will be back on "American Idol" for the finale on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tune in to WBRZ to see if he is crowned this season's American Idol.