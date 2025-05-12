64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
West Baton Rouge throwing parade Wednesday for Addis American Idol contestant in Top 3

2 hours 36 seconds ago Monday, May 12 2025 May 12, 2025 May 12, 2025 9:15 PM May 12, 2025 in News
ADDIS - American Idol contestant John Foster is coming home to West Baton Rouge Parish after advancing to the Top 3 and will be met with a parade in his hometown. 

The Brusly High graduate advanced to the final three during Monday night's show where he sang "The Bare Necessities" and "The Rainbow Connection."

The parade will be Wednesday, May 14 at 5 p.m. along First Street in Addis and will end with a concert on the waterfront in Plaquemine at 7:30 p.m. 

John will be back on American Idol on Sunday at 7 p.m. - only on WBRZ. 

