66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7

2 hours 33 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, May 05 2025 May 5, 2025 May 05, 2025 10:18 PM May 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLLYWOOD - An Addis native has sang his way into the Top 7 of American Idol. 

Brusly High graduate John Foster preformed George Strait's "I Cross My Heart."

Trending News

Foster and the six other contestants are headed to Disneyland for their shows on Sunday and Monday. You can watch on WBRZ at 7 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days