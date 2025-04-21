Addis American Idol contestant moves on to Top 14

Photo: ABC

BATON ROUGE - Addis native John Foster advanced to the Top 14 during Monday night's American Idol show.

The 18-year-old sang an original song Sunday night, written about his friend Maggie Dunn. The Brusly High cheerleader died when an Addis Police officer ran a red light and rammed into her vehicle. He wrote the song, "Tell That Angel That I Love Her."

On Monday night, Foster performed "Neon Moon" by Brooks & Dunn.

The two stellar acts secured Foster's spot in the Top 14 and he will be back on the microphone at 7 p.m. Sunday.