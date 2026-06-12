Two arrested after group allegedly followed woman through several streets before shooting her

BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder after a group allegedly followed a woman through several Baton Rouge streets before firing into her vehicle.

On May 25, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived at a shooting to discover that the victim had driven to Benny's B-Quick. While there, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was leaving a friend's residence when she was followed by another woman and several other people in a gray pickup truck. The victim told officers that while stopped at a red light near Airline Highway and Tom Drive, the woman allegedly exited the truck and began recording her vehicle.

The victim said the woman allegedly kicked the vehicle while yelling for her to get out, as the woman wanted to fight her due to a prior altercation.

According to the victim, the gray vehicle followed her through several streets before a person in the truck fired two shots at her vehicle on Lobdell Boulevard.

The victim claimed that once she reached Greenwell Springs Road, the truck pulled alongside her vehicle before a person in the rear passenger seat began firing multiple rounds into her vehicle, striking her in the process.

According to arrest records, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to her hand, back and hip as well as a graze wound to her chin.

Arrest documents say that Taliyah Dupaty, 23, was identified as the person who initiated the confrontation, actively participated in the pursuit of the victim and was in the vehicle that pursued and fired at the victim.

Officers later developed 18-year-old Alick Washington as a suspect in the incident. Washington was allegedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. Using GPS tracking technology, detectives placed Washington at several of the same locations as the suspect vehicle.

Dupaty was arrested by U.S. Marshals on June 9 and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to criminal property and illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities.

On Thursday, Washington was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.