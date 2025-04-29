73°
Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moves on to Top 10

BATON ROUGE - An American Idol contestant from West Baton Rouge Parish has sang his way into the Top 10 of the competition. 

Addis native John Foster sang the 1987 Randy Travis song, "I Told You So," which was performed by current Idol judge Carrie Underwood in 2009 during her American Idol run.

The show will return on Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.

