Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium's Joy and Justice tour bridges the gap between generations

BATON ROUGE — Across the South, a new movement is creating space for healing, empowerment and meaningful conversations among black women and girls.

Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium's Joy and Justice tour is making its way to New Orleans after a successful launch in Jackson, Mississippi, bringing together advocates, educators, survivors and community leaders to address issues ranging from women's health and rights to domestic violence awareness, mental wellness and generational empowerment.

Candace Dixon, the Joy and Justice tour's organizer, said the founders wanted the event to be an intervention for young girls by bridging the gap between younger and older generations.

"There's so much going on affecting black girls and women in the South, and this is meant to bring joy and justice to these communities," Dixon said. "We cannot fight for justice without joy, and we can't really have joy without justice."

The tour, which travels across eight states and nine cities, aims to provide community resources and a festival-style community-based event.

"Everything that's happening, whether it be the maternal health crisis, whether it be the employment crisis when it comes to black women. It's important for us to get in front of that, to do some targeted support when it comes to these issues so that we can make an impact," Dixon said.

Dixon shared that it was important to make a stop in New Orleans, as Southern Black Girls has previously worked with Daughters Beyond Incarceration and Geaux Girl Giving, whose mission is to identify and fund community needs.

Dixon added that attendees at the event can expect conversations about mental health, advocacy and justice.

"When it comes to education and HBCUs, we want to encourage you to go to different colleges and universities and learn about our HBCUs," Dixon said.

The event will also feature arts and crafts, a beauty zone and a photo booth.

"It's going to be a big festival-style event with music with food and fun...walk away with community resources and things that you can use and hopefully meet other people that you can work with in the community moving forward."

Dixon said she hopes people take away a sense of community from the event.

"We love to actually bring people together," she said. "To actually work together towards a common goal. Together we can do a whole lot more. I hope that people walk away having met someone who can help advance their goals and dreams and things that they want to do, but also a sense of 'I'm not alone.'"

The Joy and Justice Tour will take place on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center in New Orleans. Admission is free.