Baker opens new youth baseball field off North Magnolia Drive

BAKER — Baker officials opened the new youth baseball field off North Magnolia Drive on Saturday.

Mayor Darnell Waites said the baseball field was an investment in the future as the revamp was a long time coming.

"It's been about a year and a half now since we tore it down, almost two years," Mayor Waites said. "That little league baseball field, that was the icon of Baker. It was everything, and so people were upset about it, but I had a vision, and we talked to our people, so we got it."

Following the ribbon cutting, multiple teams held a scrimmage, with several already attempting to schedule games.