Almost there! Addis American Idol contestant sings Princess & The Frog song during Disney week
HOLLYWOOD - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster sang a song with some Louisiana flair during Sunday night's Top 7 Disney week show.
The West Baton Rouge Parish native wanted to honor his state and chose "Almost There" from The Princess & The Frog. In preparation for his big performance, Foster was coached by Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Foster and the other six contestants sang a second song dedicated to their mother. He chose "I Believe" by Brooks and Dunn, saying he wanted to sing it for her because she's one of the people who has always taught him to believe.
Foster's mom, Amanda, held up a sign that said "I BELIEVE IN YOU, SON" while he was singing.
"Words cannot describe how proud I am of him," she said. "I was born to be a mom, and I am so glad that he's mine."
Foster moved on to the Top 5 and will sing again on Monday night on WBRZ, starting at 7 p.m.
