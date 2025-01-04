American Idol contestant returns to school a local rockstar

LIVINGSTON PARISH - American Idol contestant Laine Hardy went to school Tuesday as a local rock star. The French Settlement High School senior made his debut on the singing show Monday night, where it was announced he's going to Hollywood. But first, it’s back to school.

“It hasn't sank in yet for me,” said Hardy. “It's crazy, it's really crazy.”

Hardy says he’s still feeling the excitement the day after watching his successful audition on the show with friends and family.

“It gave me chills,” said friend, Logan Mendoza. “It was pretty exciting to see someone you grew up with on live television.”

Hardy’s classmates have taken notice to his newfound fame, but his friends say he’s still the same guy.

“When we meet people he's kind of shy, but when he's around me he's outgoing,” said Micah Gill.

Except when it comes to social media. With Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan all tweeting directly at Hardy, he now has thousands of followers.

“My phone blew up, my phone shut down,” jokes Hardy.

It’s all part of the experience that is just beginning for Hardy. His friends say they'll be backing him every step of the way.

“I hope he makes American Idol, goes as far as he can and becomes rich and famous right next to Elvis,” said Gill.

While we know Hardy is going to the next step in the competition, he is not allowed to disclose when he is leaving for California.