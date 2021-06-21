American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights amid labor shortages

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights amid the company's struggle to maintain service as a massive amount of COVID-weary customers book flights and a labor shortage causes significant issues for the airline, CNN reports.

The cancellations are expected to continue through at least mid-July.

Shannon Gilson, a spokesperson for American Airlines, explained the reason for the company's mounting problems, said, "The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers' plans. That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July."

Gibson added that customers who had been booked through July 15 will be informed or may already receive notifications as to whether or not their flights have been canceled.

She also said the cancellations will be interspersed throughout the airline's system in hopes of minimizing impact in a single area.

That said, CNN reports that there will be a bigger effect in Dallas-Fort Worth, which is an American Airlines hub.

American Airlines isn't the only company struggling since the country's COVID-19 reopening began. CNN notes that a number of U.S. industries are facing hiring difficulties as they attempt to return to a pre-pandemic normal.