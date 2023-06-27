Ambulance crash in Pointe Coupee leaves patient, driver dead; 3 others hurt

MORGANZA - Two people were killed inside of an ambulance after the vehicle collided head-on with a semi truck in Pointe Coupee Parish late Tuesday morning.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on LA-1 at Deaton Lane. It was unclear what caused the wreck, but it appeared an Acadian ambulance and a Coca-Cola delivery truck were involved.

Authorities told WBRZ that those killed were the driver of the ambulance and a patient who who was being taken to a hospital. Three others were hurt: a second employee inside the ambulance, the semi truck driver and another person in a third vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story.