80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amber Alert: 2-month-old and 9-year-old abducted by man considered to be armed and dangerous

1 hour 2 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, May 09 2022 May 9, 2022 May 09, 2022 9:08 PM May 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MANDEVILLE - An Amber Alert was issued Monday night after a baby and a girl were abducted by a man who officers believe is armed and dangerous. 

Louisiana State Police said 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos were last seen on Lafayette Street in Mandeville at 4 p.m. before they were taken by 25-year-old Sergio "David" Hernandez. 

Hernandez is wanted for questioning about a domestic violence incident that happened when the girls were taken. 

He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic with Mississippi license plate PNC3279. 

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (985) 626-9711.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days