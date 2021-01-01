56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Alvin Kamara fined for wearing red and green cleats during Saints' Christmas Day win

1 hour 4 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, January 01 2021 Jan 1, 2021 January 01, 2021 10:42 AM January 01, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - The NFL announced Friday that it fined Saints running back Alvin Kamara for sporting a pair of brightly colored cleats during the team's win over the Vikings on Christmas Day.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Kamara was fined $5,000 for wearing the red and green cleats, which apparently violated official league rules. Legal cleats or not, Kamara had a historic game - scoring six touchdowns and matching a single-game record that had been untouched since 1929. 

Kamara admitted after the win last week that he would "probably" be fined for wearing the cleats, but pledged that he would turn that into something positive. 

“If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas," Kamara told reporters at the time.

The Saints will play their final game of the regular season against the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.. 

