85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Alligator trapper wrestles with gargantuan gator weighing 463 pounds

1 hour 28 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 8:06 PM June 20, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

TALLAHASSEE, FL - It wasn't a typical day on the job for an alligator trapper who got a call earlier this month.

Broderick Vaughan told CNN he received a tip about a gator near Tallahassee.

When he arrived he found the 12-foot, 463-pound colossal creature walking around in circles. It had been hit by an 18-wheeler on a nearby highway.

Vaughan, who has been an alligator trapper for over ten years, says it's the largest one he's ever seen.

After taping its mouth shut and wrestling it back to his truck, Vaughan took the animal to his home.

It was there he noticed the serious injuries the massive creature sustained-including lacerations to its snout and one side of its head crushed.

Vaughn decided to euthanize the animal the same day.

"There was no reason to keep him alive and let him suffer," he said.

According to wildlife regulations in Florida, any alligator longer than four feet is considered a nuisance and a potential threat to people, pets and property.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days