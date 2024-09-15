87°
All Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools set to open Monday

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Every Tangipahoa Parish Public School will be open Monday following some extended closures due to power outages after Hurricane Francine. 

The school system closed Wednesday and Thursday for all campuses. On Friday, students of Hammond Westside Montessori, Loranger Elementary, Middle and High, and Kentwood High Magnet stayed home due to power outages. 

On Sunday evening, the school system shared the following statement: 

Power has been restored at all schools and we are excited to welcome all students back on campuses tomorrow! Let's all show up prepared, ready to to learn, and with the same winning attitude that the Saints are showing today!!

Report a Typo

