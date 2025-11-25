77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

All-Star folded into Hudson Automotive Group as mega-million-dollar deal wraps up, report says

2 hours 43 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 11:11 AM November 25, 2025 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Business Report
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A South Carolina automobile dealer this week closed its purchase of three Livingston Parish firms as it wraps up its acquisition of the All Star Automotive Group, according to a published report.

Baton Rouge Business Report said Tuesday that the sale of three dealerships to Hudson Automotive Group closed on Monday. The deal for All Star Nissan on Juban Road and All Star Ford and All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM on Range Park Drive was worth a combined $56.4 million, clerk records show.

The transactions were part of a larger deal announced this year that involved 15 dealerships and collision centers.

Trending News

Hudson Automotive is the 12th-largest dealership group in the U.S., generating $5.1 billion in revenue across 51 dealerships. All Star Automotive Group was founded in 1987.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days