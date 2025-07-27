87°
All lanes reopened on I-12 Eastbound in Livingston Parish after crews remove overturned 18-wheeler
LIVINGSTON — An 18-wheeler overturned in a single-vehicle crash on I-12 Eastbound early Sunday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The truck turned over on the side of the road between Holden and Livingston around 6:30 a.m.
The wreck did not initially block the road and no injuries were reported.
I-12 Eastbound was shut down at Mile Marker 25 around noon as crews work to remove the truck. Traffic was backed up for six miles, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
All lanes were reopened around 1:45 p.m.
The reason for the crash was not immediately made clear.
