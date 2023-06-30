Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

Photo via Rolling Stone

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in films like Little Miss Sunshine, Argo, and Glengarry Glen Ross during a career that spanned over 60 years, has died at the age of 89, according to Rolling Stone.

Arkin’s family confirmed their father’s death in a statement.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” his sons wrote. “A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

No cause of death was provided.

Arkin was a four-time Academy Award nominee, including twice in the Best Actor category, and won Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2006's "Little Miss Sunshine."