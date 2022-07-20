Alabama takes spotlight of day two of SEC Media Days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is no stranger to the spotlight, but when SEC Media Days rolls around each year the Alabama head coach commands the attention of what feels like every media outlet in the state.

SEC Media Days may be in Atlanta this year, away from it's usual home of Hoover, Alabama just outside of Birmingham for just the second time, but you wouldn't guess it from the throngs of Alabama media that make the short trek to hear their winningest head coach talk.

Once again Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team is expected to rule not only the SEC, but all of college football and a large reason for that is two impact players that Saban has on each side of the ball returning as starters.

Heisman winning quarterback Bryce Young is back for his junior season after breaking the Alabama record books for both yards passing and touchdowns tossed in 2022. SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson is back for his junior year after leading the nation in tackles for loss with 34.5 and 17.5 sacks last season.

"To have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don't recall ever having a circumstance like that," Saban said of his star players. "We've had some great impact players, but never one on offense, one on defense, of the caliber that these guys have been able to play on a consistent basis."

Anderson later echoed his coaches sentiments as he understood the importance of playing the lead role for this Tide defense. "You have to command, you’re put in that position to lead, you’re put in that position to help others, and you know right from wrong, you know how to go through the system, you know the standards," Anderson told the television media on Tuesday.

As for Young, his 4,872 passing yards and 47 touchdowns thrown were a great start, but he feels like there is room to improve his game. "Winning a Heisman is a huge honor, but winning it doesn’t mean I’m entitled to anything, it’s an award for one season, because of that I don’t feel like I’m where I need to be, I don’t feel like I’m a finished product by any means, there’s a lot of things I need to keep getting better at," added Young about his desire to keep moving forward.