Airline Hwy back open after closure due to shooting

BATON ROUGE - A section of roadway that was closed for the better part of Sunday is back open after law enforcement has finished processing the scene of a shooting that took the lives of three officers and a lone gunman.

Three other officers were injured when 29-year-old Gavin Long opened fire with a rifle at a car wash connected to a gas station on Airline Highway near Old Hammond.

Traffic officials said Airline Highway (US 61) North and South was first closed to traffic between Goodwood Blvd and I-12 due to police activity just after the shooting happened in the 9 o'clock hour of Sunday morning.

That stretch of roadway would remain closed for more than eight hours, according to LA DOTD. It only reopened to traffic after police finished with what was an active shooting scene earlier in the day.



Motorists were encouraged to take an alternate route around the closure. For the entire afternoon, police encouraged residents in the area to stay within their home and to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

For a timeline of the events during the shooting, click here. More details information is available here.