After WBRZ report, Livingston Parish home finally gets drainage fixed

LIVINGSTON PARISH - It's been a long time, but the work has finally been done.

“We just kept up. Your story and some other things put enough pressure on them to get out there to see,” homeowner John Wiley said.



Six months ago, the Wiley's had grown increasingly frustrated with rising water each time it rained and being dodged by public officials.

"We've had another couple of close calls with some heavy rains. And he kept telling us the pipes were ordered, they'd be in soon. And then all of a sudden, equipment and pipe showed up Monday,” Wiley said.



Officials with Livingston Parish public works say this should fix the problem, but it is not the permanent fix.



From drainage pipes keeping water in Wiley's yard to a new culvert with water finally draining awa...Neighbors said they are just happy that something was finally done.

“Wow. I was just excited about it, because over the years I have watched them and that house go through the pain of water," said Joe Territo, the Wiley’s longtime neighbor. "Thanks Channel 2 for helping us to get this thing resolved too as well."

Although they were once skeptical that this would get fixed before storm season, the Wiley's are now optimistic.



“We're very optimistic that this would take care of the problem, because the two pipes are now the same size and they're also level so water doesn't have to travel uphill."



