After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games

Police responding to Zachary High School following last year's stabbing at a football game

ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium.

Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure that everyone has a safe experience," the police department said Friday.

Last year, a similar list of guidelines was released just one day before a juvenile was stabbed on campus during a football game against Walker High School.

See the full list of rules below: