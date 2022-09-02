80°
After on-campus stabbing last year, police plan to crack down at Zachary High football games

1 hour 32 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 7:50 PM September 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Police responding to Zachary High School following last year's stabbing at a football game

ZACHARY - The Zachary school board released a new list of rules to prevent violence at high school football games Friday, emphasizing a "zero-tolerance policy for fighting" and a ban on fans gathering anywhere inside the stadium.

Zachary police officers will be patrolling at all football games "to help ensure that everyone has a safe experience," the police department said Friday.

Last year, a similar list of guidelines was released just one day before a juvenile was stabbed on campus during a football game against Walker High School.

See the full list of rules below:

