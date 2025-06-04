88°
Latest Weather Blog
After encounters with bears, coyotes, EBR now dealing with a baby alligator
BATON ROUGE - After the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office helped catch a black bear in Broadmoor last week, and following reports of a coyote or two chasing pets in neighborhoods near Webb Park, deputies on Wednesday noted on Facebook that they had to deal with a baby alligator.
Deputies channeled their inner Steve Irwin when they successfully caught the troublemaking baby gator. They did not say when the animal encounter occurred.
The deputies turned the reptile over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Over 200 employees laid off as result of IDEA Bridge and Innovation...
-
FedEx closing facility off Coursey Boulevard; 74 will be laid off by...
-
West Baton Rouge brings in engineering firm to analyze total drainage across...
-
5 arrested in April deadly shooting, gun robbery at The Reserve at...
-
After encounters with bears, coyotes, EBR now dealing with a baby alligator
Sports Video
-
Rougarou win season opener
-
New study says Super Bowl LIX brought in $1.25 billion, supported 10,000...
-
LSU baseball announces times for Super Regional matchups against West Virginia
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
Little Rock Trojans storm back to take game 10-4 over LSU, force...