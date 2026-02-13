After death of noted actors, Baton Rouge doctor urges screenings for colon-related cancers

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge doctor says that after a surge in colon cancer cases nationwide, specialists are urging screenings at lower ages.

Colon cancer is now the top cancer-killer of Americans under the age of 50. Actor James Van Der Beek of "Dawson's Creek" died of colon cancer this week at age 48. "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at age 43.

An early diagnosis is key, said Dr. Scott Daugherty, a surgeon at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

"A lot of times these earlier stage colon cancers don’t have any symptoms," Daugherty said. "You want to get a colonoscopy at age 45, no matter what. You may want to come in earlier depending on your family history."

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 158,000 cases of colorectal cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year. Deaths are down because of increased screening.

Risk factors include obesity, lack of physical activity, a diet high in red or processed meat and low in fruits and vegetables, smoking, heavy alcohol use, having inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colorectal cancer.

"Screening is the best tool and that would be for catching any asymptomatic cancers," Daugherty said.

"Symptoms ... would include blood in your bowel movements, abdominal pain, abdominal bloating, change in your bowel movements, an increase in constipation or other changes in bowel habits, (and) should definitely prompt a visit to your physician."