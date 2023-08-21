Advisories issued for tropical wave in Gulf of Mexico, formation likely

The National Hurricane Center has designated a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This designation allows the NHC to initiate full advisories and guidance on a system before it has formed, in order to prepare areas for impacts.

P.T.C. Nine has been monitored for several days as an open tropical wave moving out of the southwestern Atlantic Ocean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The fast moving wave will track almost due west and remain well south of the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

Locally, impacts will be minimal. A few beneficial showers could develop on Monday into Tuesday, especially for areas south of I-10. Still, rain coverage will be minimal at about 30 percent. Additionally, breezes from the tropical system will contribute to a fire danger in the local area due to existing dry and hot conditions.

Nine will slide into southeastern Texas on Tuesday and produce 3-5 inches of rain, 1-3 feet of coastal surge and storm force winds. Nine may briefly strengthen into Tropical Storm Harold before landfall.

