Additional reward for Tickfaw Guns burglary and theft info.
TICKFAW - A federal agency has announced a $5,000 reward for information about a burglary and theft of a gun store in Tickfaw.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans Division and the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF) is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms at Tickfaw Auction Company, also known as Tickfaw Guns.
The store is located on US-51 and was burglarized Apr. 8 around 2 a.m.
Unknown individuals stole several guns from the store and then fled in an unknown direction.
The potential $5,000 reward is in addition to the previously announced $1,000.
Anyone with information about the incident should call ATF New Orleans Office at (504) 841-7100 or (800) ATF-GUNS. All calls well be kept confidential.
