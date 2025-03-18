Addis Police searching for man accused of residential contract fraud

ADDIS — Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of contractor fraud in Addis.

Police say that Ryan Blanco, 37, is wanted for residential contractor fraud after he allegedly stopped work on a project he had entered a contract with property owners to complete.

The Baton Rouge-based contractor started the residential renovations in December 2024 and was supposed to finish by the end of January, the couple who reported Blanco to police said.

However, 30 days before reporting the alleged fraud, the couple told police Blanco told them he would not be returning to the project for a while. Blanco's sister, who also worked with him on the contracting job, then allegedly called the couple and told them that her brother was in rehab for drug addiction.

The couple also told police that before Blanco stopped coming, the quality of his work "had become quite poor."

Police said $8,505 was spent on the project, per a set of invoice overbills provided by the couple. Police added that an estimate provided by one of two companies Blanco and his sister worked with for the renovations said the project would cost $70,430.