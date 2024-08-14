Active week of gun violence puts Baton Rouge back on pace to surpass homicide record

BATON ROUGE - The first three months of 2024 were the deadliest in Baton Rouge in 25 years and it doesn't seem to be slowing.

Since last Wednesday there have been six shootings.

The first on Quivera Street, where 19-year-old Malik Mills was found lying in the middle of the street, shot to death. Then on Thursday, 14-year-old Travez Washington was shot multiple times and found dead on Dayton Street.

There were two non-fatal shootings on Saturday: one on Clayton Street, where police arrested 21-year-old Aaron Brown and the other on East Howell Drive.



On Sunday, a man and woman were shot outside a grocery store on Elmer Avenue, and the man, Kemond Brooks, died.



Tuesday, two separate but related drive-by shootings on North Foster and Airline Highway caused several wrecks and injured two.

The data provided by Baton Rouge police shows a nearly 20 percent increase in homicides from this time last year.

Though the data set is supposed to be updated every Monday, these numbers have not and don't include the fatal shooting of Brooks, which would bring the total of homicides this year 62 — a 21 percent increase from last year.



The police department has seized 819 guns since the beginning of the year, which is down about 16 percent from last year.