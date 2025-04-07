59°
Latest Weather Blog
Would a cashless festival in Baton Rouge work? Blues Fest attendees say they don't mind
BATON ROUGE - After the historic French Quarter Fest in New Orleans went completely cashless this year, WBRZ asked attendees at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival if they would mind leaving the green at home.
"I think that's an awesome way to keep account of yourself. I've had experience in the past with other big festivals in New Orleans that has gone cashless and it works well," vendor Keisha Deverney said.
Trending News
"So many people don't carry cash anymore, so I think it's just going to make it easier to attend events and plan accordingly, and not have to worry about making sure they've got money in their pockets," eventgoer Meanie Montanaro said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local author channels grief through her book, 'Blackbird'
-
Monday marks one month from the deadline to get a Real ID...
-
Large fire burns through roof of Central home
-
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash that shut down I-110
-
BRPD places second in State Police Crisis Negotiation Competition
Sports Video
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling
-
LSU softball opens series with win