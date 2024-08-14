93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bystander injured after pair of drive-by shootings on, near Airline Highway

3 hours 16 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 4:02 PM August 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A pair of drive-by shootings on and near Airline Highway left one person with minor injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.

The first shooting took place around 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday on North Foster Drive near Airline Highway. Police said a blue sedan was shot multiple times. According to witnesses, people in another car shot at the blue sedan. No one was injured, police said.

Moments later, police responded to a second shooting that resulted in a three-vehicle accident down Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue. No one in the cars was injured, but one of the vehicles sustained damage from the shooting. 

Trending News

Police said that a person was grazed on the knee by a bullet while sitting at the bus stop. Police did not clarify whether the two shootings were connected.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days