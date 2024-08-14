Latest Weather Blog
Bystander injured after pair of drive-by shootings on, near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — A pair of drive-by shootings on and near Airline Highway left one person with minor injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
The first shooting took place around 3:03 p.m. on Tuesday on North Foster Drive near Airline Highway. Police said a blue sedan was shot multiple times. According to witnesses, people in another car shot at the blue sedan. No one was injured, police said.
Moments later, police responded to a second shooting that resulted in a three-vehicle accident down Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue. No one in the cars was injured, but one of the vehicles sustained damage from the shooting.
Police said that a person was grazed on the knee by a bullet while sitting at the bus stop. Police did not clarify whether the two shootings were connected.
