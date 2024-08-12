One killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting at Baton Rouge grocery store

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt at a Baton Rouge grocery store in a drive by Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue. Police said 33-year-old Kemond Brooks and an unnamed female victim were shot at from a car.

Brooks died at the hospital on Monday, but the female victim is expected to be okay.

A suspect has not been identified.