96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting at Baton Rouge grocery store

1 hour 55 minutes 23 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 2:49 PM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt at a Baton Rouge grocery store in a drive by Sunday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue. Police said 33-year-old Kemond Brooks and an unnamed female victim were shot at from a car.

Brooks died at the hospital on Monday, but the female victim is expected to be okay. 

Trending News

A suspect has not been identified. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days