One killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting at Baton Rouge grocery store
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was hurt at a Baton Rouge grocery store in a drive by Sunday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Sewell Community Grocery along Elmer Avenue. Police said 33-year-old Kemond Brooks and an unnamed female victim were shot at from a car.
Brooks died at the hospital on Monday, but the female victim is expected to be okay.
A suspect has not been identified.
