Accused drug dealer arrested again, hid meth in car's fuse box

LOCKPORT - A man previously arrested for hiding meth in a loaf of bread was arrested again Monday afternoon and reportedly hid meth inside his car.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said 62-year-old Reese Gravios and 46-year-old Reggie Estay were driving along Highway 308 Monday around 3 p.m.

Officers pulled the pair over. A K-9 searched the vehicle and found 28 grams of meth inside a fuse box near the engine.

Agents said Gravios helped Estay to hide the drugs.

Estay was charged with possession with intent to distribute. Gravois was charged with principal to possession with intent to distribute. Both men had their bail set at $25,000.