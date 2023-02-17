Latest Weather Blog
Accused drug dealer arrested after months-long investigation; allegedly sold meth laced with fentanyl
BATON ROUGE - An accused drug dealer was arrested Thursday when a months-long investigation ended in a search where deputies found fentanyl-laced meth.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office started investigating Walter Dent, 44, in December 2022, after West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies identified him as a "methamphetamine trafficker" based in the capital city.
Throughout the investigation, narcotics agents made undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Dent and got search warrants for two Baton Rouge homes — one on Arlingford Avenue, and the other on Annette Street.
Thursday, agents took Dent into custody and executed both search warrants, seizing the following:
- 3.1 ounces of methamphetamine, laced with fentanyl
- 6 ounces of marijuana
- 3.4 ounces of THC gummies
- 1.3 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms
- 7.9 grams of THC wax
- 2.5 grams of heroin
- 1 suboxone strip
- 2 dosage units of Adderall
- digital scales
- Mannitol (a cutting agent)
- Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun
Dent was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on various drug possession and distribution charges, as well as illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs.
