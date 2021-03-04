Accused child predator facing several charges in multiple parishes

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man arrested last month after allegedly arranging an inappropriate meeting with a child is now facing charges in two parishes.

Investigators say Darrel Lee, 47, used a messaging app to communicate with a girl about meeting at her house on Feb. 13. Her parents got suspicious and called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Lee was arrested before he could see the child.

Lee was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor and was released two days later on $75,000 bond.

A larger investigation which included examination of his electronic devices led to an additional seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of possession of child pornography in Livingston Parish.

On Thursday Zachary Police booked Lee into jail in East Baton Rouge Parish on a count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He cannot be released before being booked again in Livingston on the additional charges.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said parents have to learn the technology their children are using.

"It’s important for you (parents/guardians) to educate yourself on social media," he said. "Check your child’s privacy settings, make sure they aren’t posting personal details – including home address or check-in locations and set guidelines/rules for social media use. Most importantly, talk to your children about what they’re posting or messages they’re receiving."

Investigators are working to determine if Lee had contact with other children. Victims or their families should contact their local law enforcement agency, authorities said.