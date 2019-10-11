Accused burglar 'cleans out' a LSU custodial supply room

Jonathan A. Burke

BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested for breaking into an LSU building and making a clean sweep of one of its custodial rooms, stealing three mops and one broom.

On Sept. 28 LSU police were dispatched to Kirby Smith Hall where a resident claimed a group of 10 to 15 strangers had gathered in the building's lobby area and threatened to kill her when she told them they weren't supposed to be there.

The resident said she was able to convince the intruders to leave by telling them she was calling LSU police.

Authorities reviewed the building's camera footage and watched as six of the trespassers stole three brooms and a mop from a custodial room.

One of the alleged burglars was identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Burke.

Burke has been charged with simple burglary.



