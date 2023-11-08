Latest Weather Blog
Accused Ascension drug dealer caught with hundreds of pills, fentanyl & guns
GONZALES - A suspect drug dealer was caught with hundreds of prescription pills, fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal drugs.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over 19-year-old Jayden Hebert shortly after he left his home Monday morning, citing a tip they received alleging he was involved in drug activity.
Inside the vehicle, they found the following items.
-70 grams of Fentanyl
-522 dosage units of Oxycodone containing Fentanyl
-6 grams of cocaine, 496 dosage units of Adderall
-40 dosage units of Xanax
-140 dosage units of LSD
-THC Wax
-51 jars with marijuana rolled cigarettes
-1 bag of mushroom edibles
-a handgun
-2 magazines with AK 47 ammunition
- $4006 cash
Investigators also searched Hebert's home and seized an AK-47 rifle.
He was booked on a slew of drug-related offenses, as well as a weapons charge.
