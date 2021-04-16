Accidental apartment fire occurs while repairing AC unit

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department worked quickly to extinguish an April 15, 2021 apartment fire in the 700 block of N. 22nd Street.

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday night, officials were called to an apartment fire in north Baton Rouge.

First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say it was shortly after 8 p.m. when they rushed to an apartment building in the 700 block of North 22nd Street and found flames coming from the back of the building.

Jumping into action, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading.

The fire, which took nearly an hour to extinguish, was accidentally caused as repairs were being made to the structure's air conditioning unit.

According to a news release from BRFD, the repairman "was sweating copper pipes together and accidentally started a small fire. The repairman and the occupant were able to make it out unharmed."

No one was injured during the blaze, but the building sustained $3,000 in damages.