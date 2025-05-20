76°
Accident closes Hwy. 30 in Geismar
GEISMAR - Hwy. 30 in Geismar remains closed after an accident earlier this morning involving four vehicles, including two dump trucks.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hwy. 73.
State police say a car hit a dump truck, causing a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles.
No word yet on how many people were involved in the crash, but police are reporting serious injuries.
Officials have not said when Hwy. 30 will reopen.
