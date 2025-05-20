76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accident closes Hwy. 30 in Geismar

1 decade 2 years 3 months ago Tuesday, January 29 2013 Jan 29, 2013 January 29, 2013 9:08 AM January 29, 2013 in News
By: WBRZ

GEISMAR - Hwy. 30 in Geismar remains closed after an accident earlier this morning involving four vehicles, including two dump trucks.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Hwy. 73.

State police say a car hit a dump truck, causing a chain reaction crash with two other vehicles.

No word yet on how many people were involved in the crash, but police are reporting serious injuries.

Trending News

Officials have not said when Hwy. 30 will reopen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days