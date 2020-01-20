Academic interest in LSU fueled by perfect football season

BATON ROUGE – Students interested in attending LSU have slightly increased amid LSU’s perfect football season, data released by the university showed Monday, a week after the National Championship game.

Interest in LSU has been up since August and has remained consistently ahead of last year, the university said. While the national attention of the football team’s historic season is assumed to have helped give LSU publicity for prospective students, the university also believes its application deadlines have helped fuel a stream of applications.

Interest in LSU is attributed to “having consistent deadlines to last year’s application cycle,” a spokesperson said.

Out of state applications are on par with the last three years: About 2/3 of all applications, LSU said.

But there was a slight jump in applications when LSU won the National Championship last week: LSU saw a 5.1% growth in applications amid the revelry of last week; Previously, there was a 4.3% growth following the Fiesta Bowl last season.

The deadline to apply for LSU for Fall 2020 is February 1.

