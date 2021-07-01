More than 60 ducks removed from Baton Rouge neighborhood, given new homes

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of gregarious ducks that invaded an East Baton Rouge subdivision have found new homes where they can spread their wings.

Homeowners say people have been gradually plucking up the waterfowl from the neighborhood on Summa Court and giving them new places to live since Monday, when WBRZ first aired the story.

More than 60 ducks were roaming the streets, always on the lookout for food. Residents said being surrounded by the birds on a daily basis wasn't all it was quacked up to be.

“The novelty wore off,” Debby Osterberger told WBRZ earlier this week.

The duck population had gotten so out of hand, some homeowners said they couldn't even look out their windows without being greeted by a crowd of hungry, billed faces.

"We can't even open our blinds because the ducks will be there. If they hear a blind go up or the door jiggle, they'll fly up,” Jennifer Richardson said.

The unorthodox nuisance problem struck a chord with viewers, many of whom contacted WBRZ looking to adopt some of the birds. The city-parish said several of those volunteers swooped in, taking in most of the ducks before crews had a chance to relocate them.

About a dozen ducks were left in the neighborhood when parish workers came through Thursday. The remaining birds where moved to a private pond in Ascension where another person had volunteered to take them in.

What a perfect ending to the story! On Monday I told y’all about a neighborhood dealing with more than 60 eager ducks roaming their streets — and this morning they have been relocated to a new pond in Ascension Parish ??????@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/KBLEZPEPTh — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 1, 2021

City officials recommend that residents don't feed ducks near their homes, as a steady source of food will incentivize them to stick around.